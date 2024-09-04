wrestling / News

AEW Releases Behind the Scenes Footage of Bryan Danielson’s Title Win at All In London

September 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bryan Danielson AEW All In 2024 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a special look at the title win for Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: London last month. It also includes some new behind-the-scenes footage of Danielson celebrating the win with his family, The Blackpool Combat Club, and more. You can check out that video below:

EXCLUSIVE: We take a special look at the moments right after ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson captured the AEW World Championship at AEW All In London in Wembley Stadium, where he was joined by his team mates Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, ‘The Bastard’ PAC, and his wife Brie Danielson and their two children

