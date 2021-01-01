wrestling / News

AEW Releases Footage Of Brodie Lee’s Family In The Ring After Dynamite

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee Jr. AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a tribute to Brodie Lee after he passed away last Saturday. The final moments featured a video to celebrate Lee, while his son Brodie Jr left his boots in the ring. That’s not all that happened, however, as AEW has released footage of Lee’s family with Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes and 10 in the ring.

