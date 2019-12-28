wrestling / News

AEW Releases Free Match Featuring Cody vs. Darby Allin, Cody Comments On Rematch

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody and Darby Allin are set to go one on one for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Before that happens, AEW has released a free match featuring the two from Fyter Fest back in June. That match ended in a time limit draw.

Cody commented on the rematch on Twitter. He wrote: “I had high expectations for this match and Darby, and I wasn’t wrong. But a draw leaves a bad taste. It’s about winning and not just participating. Looking forward to the rematch.

