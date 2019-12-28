wrestling / News
AEW Releases Free Match Featuring Cody vs. Darby Allin, Cody Comments On Rematch
Cody and Darby Allin are set to go one on one for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Before that happens, AEW has released a free match featuring the two from Fyter Fest back in June. That match ended in a time limit draw.
Cody commented on the rematch on Twitter. He wrote: “I had high expectations for this match and Darby, and I wasn’t wrong. But a draw leaves a bad taste. It’s about winning and not just participating. Looking forward to the rematch.”
I had high expectations for this match and Darby, and I wasn’t wrong.
But a draw leaves a bad taste. It’s about winning and not just participating. Looking forward to the rematch. https://t.co/MYGzyeEjj8
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 28, 2019
