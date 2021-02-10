AEW Releases Full Brackets, Super 16 Show for Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

– AEW has released a full Bracketology Super 16 show for the Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The video also revealed the full brackets for the tournament, which is slated to feature matches in Japan and the US. You can check out that video below. Here are the opening round matchups for the US:

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

And here are the first round of matchups for Japan:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

The tournament finals will see the winner of the US bracket facing the winner of the Japan bracket. The winner will be the new No. 1 contender for AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida.

Leyla Hirsch will face Thunder Rosa tonight on AEW Dynamite to kick off the tournament.