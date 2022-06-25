wrestling / News

AEW Releases Full Countdown to Forbidden Door: Extended Cut Video

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the full AEW x NJPW Countdown to Forbidden Door: Extended Cut video. A version previously aired last night on TNT.

Forbidden Door is scheduled for tomorrow, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out the Countdown to Forbidden Door below:

