AEW Releases Full Countdown to Forbidden Door: Extended Cut Video
June 25, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released the full AEW x NJPW Countdown to Forbidden Door: Extended Cut video. A version previously aired last night on TNT.
Forbidden Door is scheduled for tomorrow, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out the Countdown to Forbidden Door below:
