wrestling / News

AEW Releases Video of Jon Moxley Promo From After All Out

September 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley

As we previously reported, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley spoke to the live crowd after All Out this past Saturday, in a promo that didn’t air on the PPV. AEW has now released a video of that promo online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jon Moxley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading