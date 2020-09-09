wrestling / News
AEW Releases Video of Jon Moxley Promo From After All Out
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley spoke to the live crowd after All Out this past Saturday, in a promo that didn’t air on the PPV. AEW has now released a video of that promo online.
