wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Declares War In First AEW Promo: ‘This Is What You Call a Paradigm Shift’
– Jon Moxley is back and he’s got some things to say now that he’s debuted at Double or Nothing. AEW released a promo following Moxley’s debut at Saturday night’s PPV, in which he declares he’s still alive and is ready to change the industry. You can see the video below.
“One day, they will all come to my funeral just to make sure I stay dead,” he says. “But today is not that day! I am alive! My heart is still beating, and I am breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley, and I am on a mission to reclaim my soul. And I know I’m not the only one who thinks, ‘You know, it’s about time this industry got a facelift!’ So make no mistake about it; this is an official declaration of war tonight to anyone who wants to get in my way, and anybody who stands in AEW’s way. We have a mission: to knock the pillars of this industry on their a**. We ain’t reading history books anymore, baby, we writin’ em! And this is what you’d call a paradigm shift.”
“This is what you call a paradigm shift” – @JonMoxley #AEW pic.twitter.com/9VhWRgUCnj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Scripted Promos Are Ridiculous: ‘It’s Embarrassing That’s What the Business Has Come To’
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More