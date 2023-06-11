wrestling / News
AEW Releases More Bowl & Floor Seats for All In at Wembley Stadium
– AEW has announced that new new floor seats and lower bowl seats have been made available for AEW All In 2023 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The new tickets have been made available due to production releases. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.co.uk.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27. You can check out the announcement and a new promo clip on ticket availability below:
🇬🇧 Due to production releases, brand new floor sections and lower bowl seats at Wembley Stadium for #AEWAllin London on Sunday, August 27th are available now for sale!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/ynwgzyyQKA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2023
