AEW Releases More Tickets For AEW Dynamite Debut
October 1, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has released some more tickets for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT. As you can see below, the AEW Twitter account announced that production was able to release more seats for the show, which are available at https://AEWTix.com target=new>AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.
The tweet includes a look at the Capital One Arena being set up for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TNT at 8 PM ET:
Production has released more seats for tomorrow’s #AEWDynamite Premier. Be part of history and get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/SmDkOk20BM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2019
