AEW Releases New Episode of AEW Dark Early

The latest episode of AEW Dark is already online, premiering on Friday instead of the usual Tuesday. The episode that would have aired next Tuesday was released today due to AEW Revolution taking place tomorrow; you can check it out below.

The episode features:

* Private Party vs. Shawn Spears and Brandon Cutler

* Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Dark Order

* Britt Baker vs. Miranda Alize

* Sonny Kiss vs. Luther