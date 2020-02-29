wrestling
AEW Releases New Episode of AEW Dark Early
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of AEW Dark is already online, premiering on Friday instead of the usual Tuesday. The episode that would have aired next Tuesday was released today due to AEW Revolution taking place tomorrow; you can check it out below.
The episode features:
* Private Party vs. Shawn Spears and Brandon Cutler
* Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Dark Order
* Britt Baker vs. Miranda Alize
* Sonny Kiss vs. Luther
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Say They Are Monitoring Coronavirus Situation Prior To Wrestlemania
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz