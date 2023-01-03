wrestling / News

AEW Releases New Intro For Dynamite

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New AEW Dynamite January 4, 2023 Image Credit: AEW, WB Media

AEW Dynamite debuts its new look tomorrow, and the intro for the show is now online. The company’s Twitter account posted the following with the new intro, featuring the likes of FTR, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and MJF.

Dynamite debuts its new presentation with tomorrow’s episode, which will air live on TBS.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

