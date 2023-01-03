wrestling / News
AEW Releases New Intro For Dynamite
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite debuts its new look tomorrow, and the intro for the show is now online. The company’s Twitter account posted the following with the new intro, featuring the likes of FTR, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and MJF.
Dynamite debuts its new presentation with tomorrow’s episode, which will air live on TBS.
Here is an EXCLUSIVE look at the new #AEWDynamite intro!
Don't miss the first #AEWDynamite of 2023 LIVE TOMORROW from Seattle’s @ClimateArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UGyPn2cU1D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
