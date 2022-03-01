wrestling / News
AEW Releases New Video Promoting Who We Are Album
March 1, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has released a new video promoting their Who We Are album. You can see the video below, which features Anthony Ogogo, Kiera Hogan, Lee Moriarty, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lee Johnson, Sonny Kiss, Anthony Bowens, and more talking about how the album tells their stories:
