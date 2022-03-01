wrestling / News

AEW Releases New Video Promoting Who We Are Album

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo, coronavirus AEW Dynamite action figures Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released a new video promoting their Who We Are album. You can see the video below, which features Anthony Ogogo, Kiera Hogan, Lee Moriarty, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lee Johnson, Sonny Kiss, Anthony Bowens, and more talking about how the album tells their stories:

