AEW Releases Opening Video For Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has released the opening video for AEW Dynamite, which premieres on TNT this Wednesday. It will feature the following lineup:

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners

* PAC vs. Hangman Page

* Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley will appear