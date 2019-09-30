wrestling / News

AEW Releases Opening Video For Dynamite

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has released the opening video for AEW Dynamite, which premieres on TNT this Wednesday. It will feature the following lineup:

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners
* PAC vs. Hangman Page
* Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley will appear

