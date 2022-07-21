wrestling / News
AEW Releases Post-Dynamite Video Of Chris Jericho Being Stretchered Out
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho was stretchered out after his barbed wire spider-web landing on AEW Dynamite, and a new video has footage of the post-show proceedings. AEW posted the following video of Jericho being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher after Eddie Kingston through the JAS leader into the barbed wire construction outside the ring following Jericho’s win:
