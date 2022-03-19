AEW Releases Post-Rampage Footage With Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Last night’s episode of AEW Rampage featured Swerve Strickland saving Keith Lee from an attack by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. AEW has now released footage from after the taping showing Lee and Strickland addressing the crowd.

Lee said: “San Antonio. There is a multitude of you in this building who have seen me come from absolutely nothing. As the internet knows, one of my favorite words is ‘plethora’. I would also like to say that there is also a plethora of you who have seen me in the past two years go from the top of the world to a question mark. My thanks goes to each and every one of you for being there, regardless of the scenario. My thanks goes to AEW for wanting, for needing, for asking for ‘The Limitless One’ to come back to this beautiful sport known as pro wrestling. I’m not done yet; and my thanks goes to Swerve for coming down here because I can barely breathe, I got my ass kicked with a boombox, and my man came in with the chair. So I say, arigato. And congratulations go out to one Ms. Thunder Rosa. And because I know people are waiting on me and tired of me talking, I have one last thanks, and that is to thank you.”

Swerve added: “I ain’t got much else to say but, uh, I need y’all to say it with me. So San Antonio, one good time. Whose house?! I love you too.”