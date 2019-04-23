wrestling / News
AEW Releases Poster For Double Or Nothing
– AEW put out the following video, showing off the commemorative poster for Double or Nothing. Fans can order the poster from Pro Wrestling Tees.
Official #AEW commemorative #DoubleOrNothing poster available now for a limited time from Pro Wrestling Tees!!https://t.co/8OVFjhWXWE
And check out its creation w/@Bartlettstudio here! https://t.co/S5XRnTJdSB pic.twitter.com/Db3nYMDGKS
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 23, 2019
