AEW Releases Road to Anniversary Preview Video
October 12, 2020
AEW has released their Road to Anniversary video, previewing this week’s Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which features a look back at the first episode of Dynamite and comments from the roster talking about what they’re expecting for the next year.
This week’s episode is being celebrated as the one-year anniversary episode, though in truth two weeks ago would have been closer to the one-year anniversary as Dynamite premiered on October 2nd of last year.
