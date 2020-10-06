AEW Releases Road to Jericho 30 Ahead Of This Week’s Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will celebrate Chris Jericho’s 30th anniversary in the business, and AEW has released a “Road to Jericho 30” video previewing the show. You can see the video below, which highlights Cody’s TNT Championship loss to Brodie Lee and hiatus before his return two weeks ago. Cody is set to face Lee in a rematch for the TNT Championship on this week’s episode. The video features Arn Anderson describing the history of the Dog Collar match and what Lee and Cody are getting into with the match.

The video also has AEW talent talking about Jericho’s history and legacy in the business including Best Friends, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Private Party, and more. It also has Jericho talking about Luther’s presence in AEW and how he’s known Luther for almost the whole of his career, putting the man over in terms of his work in Japan and more. Jericho and Jake Hager are set to face Luther and Serpentico in the main event of this week’s show.

AEW Dynamite takes place on Wednesday and airs on TNT.