AEW Releases ‘Road to Miami’ Preview For This Week’s Dynamite

– AEW has released a new video previewing this week’s “Bash at the Beach” episode of Dynamite. You can see the “Road to Miami” video below, which previews the Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara match as well as the latest in the Nightmare Collective storyline, DDP weighing in on the Cody vs. MJF feud and more.

The episode airs Wednesday night from Miami live on TNT.