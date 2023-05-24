AEW Releases Schedule for Double or Nothing Fan Fest

– AEW has released the timetable for the Double or Nothing Fan Fest scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at the MGM Grand Conference Center, which will be part of Double or Nothing week in Las Vegas. Tickets for the fan fest are on sale now at AXS.com. Here are some additional details:

All Elite Wrestling brings our Fan Fest PPV tradition to Las Vegas! MGM Grand Conference Center will host the festivities in the Grand Ballroom on Saturday, May 27th from 10am PDT until 6pm PDT, with stage shows kicking off at 10:30am. Join us for a variety of stage shows featuring Jazwares, Hey!(EW), All Elite Arcade, AEW Unrestricted Podcast and more! A selection of AEW talent Meet & Greets will be available for purchase as an add-on to your GA ticket. ***Please be aware of the rules and restrictions for each event, personal item limits will be strictly enforced, and any violation of stated restrictions can result in removal from event without refund***

Meanwhile, AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for Sunday, May 27 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.