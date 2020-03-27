AEW Releases Top 5 Moments From This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has released the top 5 moments from this week’s episode of Dynamite online. You can check out the video below, which was posted to the AEW YouTube account and features the following:

5. Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship defense against Sammy Guevara

4. Brodie Lee’s dinner segment with Alex Reynolds and John Silver

3. Chris Jericho trying to recruit Vanguard-1

2. Jon Moxley attacking Jake Hager

1. Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy face off