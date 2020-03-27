wrestling / News
AEW Releases Top 5 Moments From This Week’s Dynamite
March 26, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the top 5 moments from this week’s episode of Dynamite online. You can check out the video below, which was posted to the AEW YouTube account and features the following:
5. Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship defense against Sammy Guevara
4. Brodie Lee’s dinner segment with Alex Reynolds and John Silver
3. Chris Jericho trying to recruit Vanguard-1
2. Jon Moxley attacking Jake Hager
1. Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy face off
More Trending Stories
- Charles Robinson Recalls Wrestling Gorgeous George, Getting Collapsed Lung From Taking a Randy Savage Elbow Drop
- Jerry Lawler On Asuka’s Commentary Appearance For Raw, Precautions Being Taken For Tapings
- Brodie Lee Makes Apparent Vince McMahon Reference on AEW Dynamite (Video)
- David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him