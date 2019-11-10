wrestling / News
AEW Releases Update on Cody Rhodes After Full Gear, Not Cleared for In-Ring Action (Photo)
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) released a medical update on Cody Rhodes following his loss at last night’s Full Gear event via Twitter. Rhodes came up short last night in his title match against Chris Jericho, Le Champion. You can check out 411’s full recap and coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.
Per the AEW update, Cody Rhodes required eight stitches after the nasty cut he suffered during a bump on the ramp during his world title match against Chris Jericho. The injury required eight stitches and a costochondral separation. Additionally, Cody “is not cleared for in ring action at this time.” You can check out the medical update below.
As a result of his own stipulation, Cody Rhodes is not allowed to ever challenge for the AEW World title ever again after losing the match to Jericho.
8 stitches and a costochondral separation. He is not cleared for in ring action at this time. pic.twitter.com/8eOoJvTOyt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
