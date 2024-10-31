AEW Releases Update on Timeless Toni Storm in New Viral Video

– AEW is using some viral marketing to update fans on the whereabouts of former AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. Storm has been absent from AEW TV since losing the title to Mariah May at AEW All In London in August. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, a fictional newspaper, The Timeless Times was distributed with the headline, “What happened to Toni Storm.” The paper featured a QR code which takes fans to a YouTube video, with a news bulletin narrated by Toni Storm titled, “Where in the World is Toni Storm?” You can view that clip below.

The video teases Storm’s recent appearances in STARDOM and CMLL. The video ends with Storm saying, “What misadventures will she get up to next? Will she ever return? One thing is for sure, when that day comes, we will be waiting.”