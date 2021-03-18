AEW Releases Video Showing Fallout Of Last Night’s Lights Out Match: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Get Standing Ovation

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa had a bloody, violent Lights Out match which saw Rosa defeat Baker after putting her through a table. AEW has posted a video showcasing the aftermath of the match.

At one point, Tony Khan can be seen telling Baker that it was “one of the best shows we’ve ever done” and Kenny Omega asks if she’s okay. Then everyone gives the match a standing ovation when Baker arrives backstage.

Tony Schiavone then has an interview with Thunder Rosa, who said: “This means everything for me. As you guys know, I come from nothing. And seven months ago I came here to make a statement. And that was to put women’s wrestling on the map. And tonight with blood, sweat and tears, I just showed you that women’s wrestling should be valued everywhere, and I’m very, very proud of this. Thank you everybody for believing in me and the Thunder Army.”

Finally, the video ends with Baker getting medical treatment.