AEW Reportedly Releases VP of Post-Production

AEW has reportedly released their VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan. Dave Meltzer reports that the company let Sullivan, who is no relation to the wrestler of the same name, go on Monday. Fightful has confirmed the report.

There’s no word on the reason for the exit, though it is known that SVP Mike Mansury made the call to release Sullivan. Sullivan was with AEW since October of 2019 and came to AEW from Impact Wrestling, where he was VP of Production as well as an executive producer and more.

Sullivan runs a post-production studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Meltzer notes that he was highly thought of in AEW and there are “a lot of questions” around what happened other than the feeling that the original AEW has changed quite a bit.