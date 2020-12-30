wrestling / News
AEW Releasing Brodie Lee T-Shirt Tonight to Benefit Lee’s Family
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is set to release a T-shirt in honor of Brodie Lee, with the proceeds going to Lee’s family. PWINsider reports that the company will release the following shirt in honor of Lee starting at 7 PM ET.
The shirt will be available at ShopAEW.com, with all proceeds going directly to Lee’s family. Of note, among the top selling items of the week listed on ShopAEW right now, the top seven are all Brodie Lee shirts and #9 and #10 are Dark Order items (#8 is the new Sting shirt).
