AEW Releasing Double Album of Theme Songs Next Month
AEW has announced that they’re releasing a double album of theme songs coming next month. The company announced on Thursday that the double album will feature women’s hemes and 8-bit themes, making the reveal on Twitter.
The tracklist is as follows, as revealed by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus:
* AEW Heels
* Tay Conti
* Diamante
* Red Velvet
* Britt Baker
* Leva Bates
* Allysin Kay
* KiLynn King
* Leyla Hirsch
* Vickie Guerrero
* More
8-Bit Mayhem Tracklist
–
* Cody Rhodes
* Ricky Starks
* Kip Sabian
* Kenny Omega
* Dark Order
* Nyla Rose
* Penelope Ford
* Best Friends
* PAC
* Joey Janela
* Miro
* Thunder Rosa
* Britt Baker
* Joey Janela
* TH2
* Brodie Lee
* More
— #BringTheRUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 9, 2021
