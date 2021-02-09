wrestling / News

AEW Releasing Double Album of Theme Songs Next Month

February 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced that they’re releasing a double album of theme songs coming next month. The company announced on Thursday that the double album will feature women’s hemes and 8-bit themes, making the reveal on Twitter.

The tracklist is as follows, as revealed by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus:

We Got This Tracklist

* AEW Heels
* Tay Conti
* Diamante
* Red Velvet
* Britt Baker
* Leva Bates
* Allysin Kay
* KiLynn King
* Leyla Hirsch
* Vickie Guerrero
* More

8-Bit Mayhem Tracklist


* Cody Rhodes
* Ricky Starks
* Kip Sabian
* Kenny Omega
* Dark Order
* Nyla Rose
* Penelope Ford
* Best Friends
* PAC
* Joey Janela
* Miro
* Thunder Rosa
* Britt Baker
* Joey Janela
* TH2
* Brodie Lee
* More

