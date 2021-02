AEW Releasing Double Album of Theme Songs Next Month

AEW has announced that they’re releasing a double album of theme songs coming next month. The company announced on Thursday that the double album will feature women’s hemes and 8-bit themes, making the reveal on Twitter.

The tracklist is as follows, as revealed by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus:

We Got This Tracklist

* AEW Heels

* Tay Conti

* Diamante

* Red Velvet

* Britt Baker

* Leva Bates

* Allysin Kay

* KiLynn King

* Leyla Hirsch

* Vickie Guerrero

* More

8-Bit Mayhem Tracklist

–

* Cody Rhodes

* Ricky Starks

* Kip Sabian

* Kenny Omega

* Dark Order

* Nyla Rose

* Penelope Ford

* Best Friends

* PAC

* Joey Janela

* Miro

* Thunder Rosa

* Britt Baker

* Joey Janela

* TH2

* Brodie Lee

* More

WOMEN'S TRACK LIST-

AEW Heels

TAY

DIAMANTE

RED VELVET

REBA GIGGLE

LEVA

ALLYSIN KAY

KiLYNN KING

LEYLA HIRSCH

METAL VICKIE

and a couple more TBD — #BringTheRUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 9, 2021