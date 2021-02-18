wrestling / News
AEW News: Renee Paquette Reacts to AEW World Title Match Announcement, Shaq & Jade Cargill Vignette
– Renee Paquette heard about the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for AEW Revolution, and she is not enthused. After the match was announced for the March 7th PPV, Paquette took to Twitter to react as you can see below:
Exploding. Barbed wire. Death match. pic.twitter.com/5e29JMb1R6
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 18, 2021
Why you putting me through this!? If my water breaks….that’s on you guys. https://t.co/4bxqxmEqa0
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 18, 2021
– AEW showed a vignette from Shaq & Jade Cargill ahead of their match with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet for the March 3rd episode of Dynamite:
Counting down the days 'til we can see @SHAQ and @Jade_Cargill in the ring on March 3 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IJRkPMjif8
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021
