AEW News: Renee Paquette Reacts to AEW World Title Match Announcement, Shaq & Jade Cargill Vignette

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young Renee Paquette

– Renee Paquette heard about the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for AEW Revolution, and she is not enthused. After the match was announced for the March 7th PPV, Paquette took to Twitter to react as you can see below:

– AEW showed a vignette from Shaq & Jade Cargill ahead of their match with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet for the March 3rd episode of Dynamite:

