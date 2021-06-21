wrestling / News
AEW Announces Full Details On Replica World Championship Belt
As previously reported, AEW announced the upcoming release of its first-ever AEW World Championship replica title belt. The company has released more details on the belt, with the pre-sale set for Wednesday at 12 PM ET on ShopAEW.com.
Here’s the full release from AEW (via PWInsider), with the cost of the belt set at $699:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA TITLE BELTS
PRE-SALE BEGINS THIS WEDNESDAY 12PM EST
This Official Replica version was created from the same art as the actual AEW World Championship.
Simulated Leather straps made from polyurethane. Features 868 simulated jewels.
Total weight is approximately 9 pounds.
Approximately 50″ x 12.5″. Fits up to a 45 inch waist.
Comes in a black cloth bag with the All Elite Wrestling Logo on it. Belt shipped flat via FedEx Ground Insured.
Not Available Internationally. No Coupons Allowed.
Ships Q1 2022
$699.00