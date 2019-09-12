wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Blaming Lower PPV Numbers For All Out On Losing Moxley vs. Omega
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported last week that the early buyrate for AEW All Out had it lower than Double or Nothing, and updated numbers still had it lower, although FITE had told us, at least for their worldwide numbers, that All Out had surpasssed the May PPV. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the numbers are still expected to be lower than that of Double or Nothing. Backstage in AEW, since the feeling is that the drop wasn’t that big, the decline is being blamed on the loss of the match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The match was pulled a little over a week before the show due to a MRSA infection in Moxley’s elbow.
