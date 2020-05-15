AEW Reportedly Broke Even Last Month, Made A Profit

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses have suffered, including those in wrestling. There were some who feared for the future of AEW as the ratings on TNT are dropping during this time, however it seems AEW is still doing well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though they haven’t run any shows in front of a live audience, AEW still broke even in April and actually made a small profit.

Since TV is not being taped every week, it has helped reduce costs for AEW, at least partially offsetting the loss of money they would have received from live gates. The profit came from the money they get from TNT for television, online merchandise money and costs being down by taping a month’s worth of shows in two days in Decatur, Georgia. They were also still able to pay all of their talent and staff, as well as the production crew, who were paid as though they did weekly shows instead of just the two days of shows. It also helps that everyone was flown in and out once instead of flying them out to five different locations for five weeks’ worth of shows.

The Observer also notes that if the pandemic hadn’t happened, they likely would have had a much bigger month, as they were expecting good numbers for their shows in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Boston, Philadelphia and Houston. St. Louis and Houston in particular are good markets for wrestling and it would have been AEW’s debut in both. Shows in Rochester and Newark planned back in March also would have been huge for the company, as Newark may have actually set their all-time record. Before the pandemic, it was hoped that these shows would begin the start of making back losses from their first year. Now that will have to wait until things are back to normal, if they ever go back to normal.