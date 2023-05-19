AEW Reportedly Denies Story About Ace Steel Getting Hired Back

It was previously reported, Ace Steel was allegedly hired back by AEW several months ago. While there were also reports that Steel’s status was a sticking point in bringing Punk back, it’s believed he has already been working remotely. Tony Khan made the decision not to have Steel on the road due to making other people uncomfortable. However, there was said to be a miscommunication with lawyers and that led to Punk being removed from AEW Collision announcements.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several AEW sources have denied that Steel is back in the company. The WON notes that the denial comes from “the top” of AEW.

Those close to Steel, however, had said it was a “closely kept secret” and he would return at Collision. Top people in AEW were not aware and most still didn’t know until this week. When talent found out a couple of weeks ago, they were said to be surprised.