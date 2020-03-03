wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Have a Wellness Policy
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– If you’ve been wondering regarding the status of AEW having some type of Wellness Policy, the answer is rumored to be a no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) doesn’t currently have its own dedicated Wellness Policy, similar to WWE.
Meltzer stated that it is written in all the AEW contracts, “The company has the right to drug test you.” However, he added, “There’s no policy right now that I’m aware of, and I’m sure I’d be aware of if there was.”
