AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Want Bryan Danielson Working DEFY Wrestling Yet

Last weekend, Defy Wrestling held an event in Seattle which featured AEW wrestler Jon Moxley in action. After his win over Tom Lawlor, Moxley got on the microphone and said that Defy is a friend of AEW, and told the audience if they screamed loud enough, he’d come back next time with Bryan Danielson.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Danielson has expressed interest in working for Defy, but may not be doing so any time soon. AEW reportedly told Defy that they wanted to hold off on Danielson’s first post-WWE match in Seattle until AEW can debut in the market. There is currently no date for an AEW debut there at this time.