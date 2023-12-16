AEW Reportedly Files ‘Hologram’ Trademark

– PWInsider reports that AEW applied for a trademark recently for the term “Hologram” related to video games, action figures, comics, and entertainment services. You can see a description on the trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) below:

Video game cartridges and discs featuring wrestling games; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software featuring wrestling games; Recorded video game software featuring wrestling games; Downloadable comic books and graphic novels with a wrestling theme

Action figure toys; Action figures; Cases for action figures; Play action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings; board games; all the foregoing related to a wrestler or wrestling-themed character

Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling-related content provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing animated series featuring wrestling-related content provided through television and the internet; Fan clubs; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a wrestler; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Providing online non-downloadable comic books, graphic novels, and video games with a wrestling theme