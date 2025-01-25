AEW Reportedly Files New Trademark for Captain Insano

– Fightful reports that AEW filed a new trademark for the alter-ego for Paul Wight, Captain Insano, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 24. The filing was for apparel and had the following description:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games”, “G & S: Action figures; Toy action figures; Cases for action figures; Play sets for action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler.”

The character first appeared, portrayed by Wight, in the 1998 movie, The Waterboy. Wight has appeared as Captain Insano on AEW programming in the past. He also made an appearance at the Country Music Awards last November as Captain Insano.