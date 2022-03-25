wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Files For Two New Trademarks
Fightful reports that AEW has filed for two new trademarks, with one related to video games. AEW filed for the trademarks “Undisputed Elite” and “AEW: Fight Forever” on March 21, with the former clearly referring to the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly, while the latter includes “downloadable video game software.”
Here are the filing descriptions:
Mark For: UNDISPUTED ELITE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment via a website; Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.
Mark For: AEW: FIGHT FOREVER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software.
More Trending Stories
- Taz Addresses Comment About Kevin Owens’ Raw Segment, Has ‘Zero Hate’ Toward WWE
- Anna Jay On Her and Jungle Boy’s Relationship Going Public Via Twitter, Who Decided to Post the Pic
- Gabe Sapolsky Shows Remorse For Old ROH Commentary, Asks Tony Khan To Delete It
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring