AEW Reportedly Had Less Time To Prepare This Year’s Anarchy in the Arena

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW had less preparation time for this year’s Anarchy in the Arena match than they did last year. Neither the wrestlers involved nor the production team had as much time as last year due to the T-Mobile Arena’s schedule. The Las Vegas Golden Knights had a playoff game the night before.

This meant that there was a delay in moving in the production, especially compared to a normal show. Last year before the match, the participants came in the night before to scout the arena for ideas. That didn’t happen this time. Not only that, but the venue gave AEW limitations for the match, with several ideas shut down because of what happened last year.

The exploding superkick spot was Matt Jackson’s idea, which he came up with a month ago. He wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before. Jackson actually had to get a Nevada State Fire Performers license to do the spot, something that acts in Las Vegas typically have to get if they use fire.