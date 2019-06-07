The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW reportedly has interest in Michael Wardlow, a tall, muscular wrestler who has a history of working for Warrior Wrestling in Chicago. What could be seen as a reference to him was included on the first episode of Road to Fyter. As Cody was speaking, the words “Wardlow vignette” were seen behind him on the chalkboard. The Observer noted that “these things are always there for a reason.”

Cody has expressed interested in Wardlow in the past.