wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Has Interest In Michael Wardlow
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW reportedly has interest in Michael Wardlow, a tall, muscular wrestler who has a history of working for Warrior Wrestling in Chicago. What could be seen as a reference to him was included on the first episode of Road to Fyter. As Cody was speaking, the words “Wardlow vignette” were seen behind him on the chalkboard. The Observer noted that “these things are always there for a reason.”
Cody has expressed interested in Wardlow in the past.
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Thinks Bully Ray Fan Controversy in ROH Is Being Blown Out of Proportion
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over
- Bruce Prichard Reveals That Kurt Angle Blew His Original WWF Interview, Tells Sinn Bodhi TNA Fireworks Story
- Eric Bischoff Reveals What Surprised Him The Most About Vince McMahon When They Met