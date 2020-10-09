AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Run Dynamite Anywhere Else In Florida

As we reported earlier this week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has ruled that the state will open up entirely, removing all restrictions on businesses. That means that WWE and AEW could run events with as many fans as they want now. It was later noted that NFL stadiums are clear, so Vince McMahon could run Wrestlemania in a full-capacity venue if he wanted.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW currently has no plans to run events outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for now. The design of the venue allows them to keep fans apart from each other and away from the ring and crew, with a large empty section dividing them.

The 100 section is empty except for some talent, while the 200 and 300 sections have fans that are socially distanced. The fans at ringside are wrestlers on the roster and who work Dark.