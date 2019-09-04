UPDATE: Cody, Longhorn Steakhouse Comment on AEW Title Theft

UPDATE: The theft of the AEW World Championship belt is continuing to draw reactions from in and out of wrestling, with Cody and Longhorn Steakhouse commenting now. Cody took to Twitter to joke about the fact that Jericho’s belt was stolen while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse, while the Steakhouse had its own comments:

I prefer Outback Steakhouse — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 3, 2019

You know what? You've just made the list. — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) September 3, 2019

A man should be able to enjoy himself a fire-grilled steak without having to worry about a bandit coming by and walking away with his effects. Hope its returned soon. — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) September 3, 2019

ORIGINAL: Not to worry, folks…the theft of Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship belt isn’t the end of the world for the company as they have another one. As reported earlier today, a police incident report (confirmed as real) stated that a championship belt was stolen from Jericho’s limo while he was eating. That belt was later confirmed to be the AEW World Championship.

While there was speculation over whether All Elite Wrestling would be able to get a new belt — which takes six to eight weeks usually — commissioned in time for AEW on TNT on October 2nd, Bryan Alvarez noted on Twitter that the company has a second title, assumedly for emergency situations like this. Meanwhile, Arby’s, which loves commenting on wrestling content on Twitter, had some fun with the situation, posting: