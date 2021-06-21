wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Hasn’t Contacted Chris Hero About Coming In

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Hero

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if AEW has shown any interest in bringing in Chris Hero, who was released from WWE last year.

Meltzer said that he hadn’t heard of AEW contacting Hero. He noted that Hero is mainly doing a podcast right now and the last time they spoke, Hero said he wanted to do something big and wouldn’t do anything until then.

AEW, Chris Hero, Joseph Lee

