wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Haven’t Booked Wrestlers Close To Thunder Rosa In Recent Weeks
October 21, 2022
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that extras close to Thunder Rosa have not been booked for recent episodes of AEW TV. This includes KiLynn King, who was seemingly on the verge of a push. Madi Wrenkowski and Jazmin Allure also haven’t been booked. There’s no word on why this is.
Thunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s World Champion, but is currently out of action with a back injury.