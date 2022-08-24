AEW Reportedly Holding a Talent Meeting Today Before Dynamite

– PWInsider reports that AEW is going to hold a talent meeting before tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Per the report, talents believe Tony Khan plans on addressing some of the recent behind-the-scenes issues that have started to boil over, such as the recent comments on Hangman Page made by CM Punk during his promo segment last week, along with some other issues.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite features CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a unification match for the AEW World Championship. The card will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.