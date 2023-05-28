– According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW held a mandatory “all hands on deck” yesterday (May 27) that included talent and staff in Las Vegas ahead of Double or Nothing. The report notes that the meeting was “positively received.”

The meeting was reportedly led by Adam Hopkins, who joined the company’s public relations department earlier this year after leaving WWE. It’s said that Hopkins spoke regarding “favored terms,” some of the preferences of AEW as a company, and he offered some of his own personal experience to the meeting.

During the meeting, the significance of “media literacy” was reportedly stressed to those on hand. Talents in attendance were told that management is aware that plenty of them speak to the “dirt sheets,” but to also make sure that they establish their comments are “off the record” in particular situations. Talents were also reportedly informed that they make sure to whoever they are speaking with are aware of what “off the record” means. These comments reportedly didn’t come off in a finger-wagging or condescending way, but as a means of informing talents and staff members how they can protect themselves and the company with regards to potential misinformation.

Bryan Danielson also reportedly spoke during the meeting, noting that he is likely not the best person to give advice, noting his comments about apples being “tree semen” when he was supposed to be promoting his AEW match with Kenny Omega. Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about how media interviews are important to promote yourself, your onscreen storylines, and programs.

Fightful notes that those they spoke to regarding the meeting spoke highly of the event, specifically Hopkins. His experience was put over by numerous people who attended the company meeting. One of the top talents said Hopkins is a “game changing hire” for AEW’s public relations department. Another talent said the meeting was “useful.”

AEW also held its Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas yesterday. Double or Nothing goes live later today at the T-Mobile Arena, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.