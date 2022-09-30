wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Juice Robinson
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
It was reported earlier today that AEW offered Bandido a contract immediately after his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that AEW also has interest in Juice Robinson following his appearance on this week’s Dynamite against Jon Moxley.
There is said to be ‘massive interest’ in having Robinson come back to AEW ‘as often as possible’, making him a regular. He currently works for NJPW and is a member of Bullet Club, but it’s unknown if he’s signed there or not.
