AEW Reportedly Interested In Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy was one of several names released from WWE last month and it seems there is a lot of interest from other companies. Murphy previously said that he would be interested in Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor, and it had been reported that Impact was making a ‘major play’ for him.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that AEW also has “at least some” interest in acquiring Murphy. Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, so he will be free to go elsewhere in September due to the 90-day non-compete clause.