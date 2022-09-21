AEW Reportedly Made Contact Paige Over the Summer

AEW reached out to the former Paige over the summer, according to a new report. As previously reported, the former Divas Champion exited WWE after her contract expired in July. Saraya has set a few appearances since she exited, though not for in-ring appearances. Fightful Select reports that according to some sources in AEW, there were at least some conversations between the two following her exit.

There are no further details regarding the talks, though it was said that they did not result in any agreement at that time. There is always the possibility that something could have changed since that point. One person there said that they believe WWE would likely be interested in bringing her back on board considering the new regime. Saraya has said that she isn’t opposed to wrestling, although she has said that it “would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment.”