AEW Reportedly Making Changes To COVID Testing Policies After Recent Outbreak

We reported earlier today that multiple wrestlers who were at the September 9 AEW Dynamite taping tested positive for COVID-19 in the following two weeks, including Lance Archer and Ben Carter.

According to Wrestling Inc, AEW changed their testing protocols at last night’s taping. Talents are now getting tested at their home in addition to getting tested on-site at the taping yesterday. Archer reportedly tested positive during the second round of tests.

It was noted that AEW medical staff have been in contact with the NFL COVID response team to make the appropriate changes to the process. AEW had previously implemented a blood test off-site, which was said to be easier on talent but more expensive. Talent get a finger prick and then learn within ten minutes if they are positive or not. If they pass, they are given a wrist band and taken to Daily’s Place. They cannot enter the venue without the band.