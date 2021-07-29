AEW Reportedly Not Doing A Match With Light Tubes Again

Last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen main event featured Chris Jericho against Nick Gage in a ‘no rules’ match that featured light tubes, a pizza slicer and a pane of glass, among other things. Jericho eventually won the match with the Judas Effect, after breaking light tubes over his head. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told that AEW won’t be doing a match with this level of violence again. It was noted specifically that it was a “one time thing”.

However, it was speculated by Meltzer that if the match pulls in a strong quarter, it may end up happening again.